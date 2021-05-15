MoonSwap (MOON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $39,343.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $22.08 million and $39,343.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $309.60 or 0.00638330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008983 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000170 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002566 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 20,071,698 coins and its circulating supply is 20,051,197 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

