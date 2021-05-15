MoonTrust Price Down 7.7% Today (MNTT)

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, MoonTrust has traded flat against the US dollar. One MoonTrust coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MoonTrust has a total market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $6,962.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00092383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.25 or 0.00538557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.02 or 0.00232425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005096 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.06 or 0.01155766 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $579.76 or 0.01213739 BTC.

MoonTrust Profile

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam . The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MoonTrust Coin Trading

