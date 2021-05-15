More Coin (MORE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,375.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, More Coin has traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar. More Coin has a market capitalization of $263,814.49 and $6,375.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00088250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.19 or 0.01118126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00065008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00114039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00060623 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

