Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,765 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

MS traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,755,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,331,636. The stock has a market cap of $162.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $88.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

