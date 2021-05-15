Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Acquires 6,871 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after acquiring an additional 42,427 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 37,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 536,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,081,000 after purchasing an additional 58,103 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

GSY stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $50.60.

