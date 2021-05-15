Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Buys 5,498 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the quarter. ALPS Clean Energy ETF comprises about 2.4% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACES. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,172,000. CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,329,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 748.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 52,528 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,573,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 580.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACES opened at $64.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.69.

