Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,688 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.3% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.08 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.