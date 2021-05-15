Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $127.97 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.