Mothercare (LON:MTC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.63

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.63 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 16.70 ($0.22). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 15.90 ($0.21), with a volume of 208,978 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.65 million and a P/E ratio of 3.00.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

