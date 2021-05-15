Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 510 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $313.17 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $205.55 and a 12-month high of $331.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.60.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

