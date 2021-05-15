Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $49.83 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.