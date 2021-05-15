Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 15,591 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 222,728.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.8% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 188,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.1% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $1,556,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.67. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.