Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 5.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Generac by 6.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Generac by 86.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,942,365. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.69.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $300.89 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.48 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.85, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

