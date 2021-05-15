Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 478.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS ICF opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.44. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.