Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem stock opened at $393.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $374.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.77. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

