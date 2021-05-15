Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,701,000 after buying an additional 854,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,250,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,566,000 after buying an additional 31,686 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,843,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,680,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after buying an additional 254,251 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Shares of PHM opened at $58.46 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day moving average is $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

