Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,465 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,762. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXPI stock opened at $192.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.93. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $89.33 and a one year high of $216.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.