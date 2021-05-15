Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $589.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $682.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $671.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $568.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,184.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

