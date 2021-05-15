Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $139.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.