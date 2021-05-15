Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Amphenol by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Amphenol by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $41,702,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

NYSE:APH opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.65. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

