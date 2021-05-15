Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $459.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.35 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $471.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

