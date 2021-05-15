Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,010 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aptiv by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,134,000 after buying an additional 613,672 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,904,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $262,656,000 after buying an additional 332,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.40.

NYSE:APTV opened at $139.18 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.11.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

