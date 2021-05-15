Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,014 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,830,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,665 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,883,000 after purchasing an additional 325,571 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,312,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,509,000 after purchasing an additional 294,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GPN. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GPN opened at $198.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.03 and its 200 day moving average is $198.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

