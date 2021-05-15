Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Cintas by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Cintas by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Cintas by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Cintas by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in Cintas by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 8,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS stock opened at $358.08 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $222.88 and a one year high of $369.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $349.58 and a 200-day moving average of $344.85.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.38.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

