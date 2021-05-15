Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,165 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.1% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 40,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 104.3% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,670 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $138.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.06.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,890.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total value of $145,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,962. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

