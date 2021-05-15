Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,342 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $171.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.37 and a 200 day moving average of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 48.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

