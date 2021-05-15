Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,357 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,816 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,988,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 187,123 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $242.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

