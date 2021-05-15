Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 32,824 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,824 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,068 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $75.54 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average is $70.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.