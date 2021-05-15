Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 779 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,474,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,634,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.67.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $172.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day moving average of $161.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $125.31 and a one year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.