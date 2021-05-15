Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 924 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENTG opened at $109.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $126.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

