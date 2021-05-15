MovieBloc Market Cap Hits $75.33 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $75.33 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00087632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00019752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $522.26 or 0.01100913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00065619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00113709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,290,569,124 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

