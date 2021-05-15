mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Trading Down 18.8% This Week (MTA)

Posted by on May 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for $1.88 or 0.00003894 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $32.66 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00088438 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003546 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00019915 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.00 or 0.01118098 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00064908 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00114117 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00060906 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

MTA is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.