mStable USD Reaches Market Cap of $39.69 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $39.69 million and approximately $30,855.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, mStable USD has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,922.57 or 1.00468935 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00052957 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00012207 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.08 or 0.00243365 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004510 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000584 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

