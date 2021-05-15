Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $238.22

Shares of Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 238.22 ($3.11) and traded as high as GBX 341.50 ($4.46). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 320 ($4.18), with a volume of 3,553 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 765.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £192.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 281.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 238.22.

About Mulberry Group (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

