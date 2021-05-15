Multiplier (MXX) Market Cap Reaches $20.09 Million

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $20.09 million and approximately $19,869.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00091066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.96 or 0.00534936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.55 or 0.00233405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005022 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.82 or 0.01148472 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.29 or 0.01213740 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 285,892,614 coins and its circulating supply is 104,020,098 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

