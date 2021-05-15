Multiplier (MXX) Price Hits $0.20

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Multiplier has a total market cap of $20.35 million and $11,858.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 285,892,614 coins and its circulating supply is 103,999,885 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

