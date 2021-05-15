Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MBIO traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.79. 1,108,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,291. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 165,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $516,553.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

