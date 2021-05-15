MVL Price Reaches $0.0181 on Major Exchanges (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a market capitalization of $230.59 million and $625.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00088693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $537.24 or 0.01124475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00065582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00114201 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00060764 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,766,018,329 coins. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

