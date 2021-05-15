Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 163.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $179,589.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,593.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,174,129. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.