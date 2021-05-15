MyWish Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.49 Million (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, MyWish has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and $55,863.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00088856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00020235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $536.35 or 0.01114553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00065101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00114782 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00061164 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars.

