Name Change Token (NCT) Price Down 23.9% This Week

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $86,470.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0558 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00088386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00019879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $530.50 or 0.01114607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00065094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00113551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 40,695,708 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

