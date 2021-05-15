Namecoin (NMC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19,666.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $22.97 million and approximately $19,666.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $1.56 or 0.00003259 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,829.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,198.30 or 0.02505343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.94 or 0.00662638 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00068570 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001799 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

