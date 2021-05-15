NaPoleonX Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,148.00 (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One NaPoleonX coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $9.85 million and $5,148.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NaPoleonX has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00090217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00019964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $565.00 or 0.01147763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00066782 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00114503 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00061552 BTC.

NaPoleonX Coin Profile

NaPoleonX (CRYPTO:NPX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

NaPoleonX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

