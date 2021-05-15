National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIZZ. UBS Group downgraded National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

National Beverage stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.39. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.50 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. On average, analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 71.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

