National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.97. National Fuel Gas posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFG. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

NYSE:NFG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.32. The company had a trading volume of 309,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

