National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.53 Million

Analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to announce $171.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.50 million and the highest is $176.46 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $163.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $689.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $667.74 million to $716.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $725.44 million, with estimates ranging from $710.93 million to $749.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Retail Properties.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.
NYSE NNN opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.
In related news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $1,006,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $777,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $9,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
