National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.53 Million

Analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to announce $171.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.50 million and the highest is $176.46 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $163.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $689.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $667.74 million to $716.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $725.44 million, with estimates ranging from $710.93 million to $749.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

NYSE NNN opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $1,006,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $777,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $9,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

