Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 184,535 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,356,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,535 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $91,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 47,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 81,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 203,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $363.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $42.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

