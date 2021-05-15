Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 2,523 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,695 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $63,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST stock traded up $4.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $384.42. 1,876,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.92.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.