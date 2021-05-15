Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 26,335 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,335 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $112,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.05.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $227.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.76 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

