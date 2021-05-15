Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 4,107 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 0.8% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Deere & Company worth $149,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 28.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,368,000 after buying an additional 31,517 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Deere & Company by 16.0% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $7,190,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,641,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

DE stock opened at $384.00 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.69 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $377.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

